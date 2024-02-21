Guardian Capital LP Sells 200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.38.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.25. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $405.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

