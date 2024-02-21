Guardian Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 260,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,495. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

