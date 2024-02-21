Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. 601,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

