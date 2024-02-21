Guardian Capital LP Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in PayPal by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 467,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 162,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in PayPal by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. 5,963,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

