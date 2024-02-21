Guardian Capital LP Has $1.54 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,482. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

