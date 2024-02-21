Guardian Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

