Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.