Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Guardant Health Stock Up 1.8 %
Guardant Health stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health
In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
