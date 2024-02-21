GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 1,139,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.