Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,612. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

