Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.42.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grizzly Discoveries
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.