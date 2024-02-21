Grigorios Siokas Purchases 60,000 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,515.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cosmos Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 424,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.84.
Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.48% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health
About Cosmos Health
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cosmos Health
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.