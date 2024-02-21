Grigorios Siokas Purchases 60,000 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,515.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 424,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.48% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

About Cosmos Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COSM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

