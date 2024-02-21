Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Buys £52,500 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Anne O’Leary bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,104.26).

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GNC traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 104.60 ($1.32). The company had a trading volume of 748,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,283. Greencore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 106 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £491.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

