Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 54,419 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

