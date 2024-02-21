Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Trading Up 4.9% Following Strong Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 2,785,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,949,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

