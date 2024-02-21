Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 42,926 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,926 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Robert Half by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

