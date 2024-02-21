Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $272.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

