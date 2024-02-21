Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.52.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

