Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

