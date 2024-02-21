Goodfellow Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDLGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

TSE:GDL opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. Goodfellow has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$15.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

