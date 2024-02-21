Goodfellow Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
Goodfellow Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE:GDL opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. Goodfellow has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$15.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.14.
Goodfellow Company Profile
