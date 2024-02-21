Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Globus Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68 to $2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.700 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 361,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

