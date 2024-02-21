Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 170,500 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Globus Medical worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Globus Medical by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,805. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.