Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.65

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 11313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

