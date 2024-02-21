Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 584.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.22% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

