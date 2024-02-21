Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises about 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.75% of Federal Signal worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 254,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.