Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $21.30 Million Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the period. DNOW makes up approximately 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.69% of DNOW worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in DNOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DNOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 654,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

