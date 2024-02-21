Glenview Trust co Has $241,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.12. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $263.25.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

