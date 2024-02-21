Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

