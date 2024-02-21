Glenview Trust co Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.