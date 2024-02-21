Glenview Trust co Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
