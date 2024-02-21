Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.48 and last traded at C$48.57. Approximately 103,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 322,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.78.
GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
