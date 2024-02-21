Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 609,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,476. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $55,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 859,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

