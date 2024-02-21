Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

