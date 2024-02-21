Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.570-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

ROCK stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 203,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.