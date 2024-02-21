Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) SVP Sells $11,235.84 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $11,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,651 shares in the company, valued at $993,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

GEOS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.