General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 180,174 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of General Motors worth $152,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444,160. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

