General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.470-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

