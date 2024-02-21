Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will earn $6.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Generac by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Generac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

