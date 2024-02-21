Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN traded up $12.49 on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $137.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

