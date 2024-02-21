Gannett (GCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett Price Performance

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $334.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Get Gannett alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gannett by 130.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCI. StockNews.com cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Gannett in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GCI

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.