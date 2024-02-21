G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,846.67 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

