FY2024 EPS Estimates for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised by Analyst

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPL. Barclays cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Replimune Group Stock Down 1.0 %

REPL stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $469.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.