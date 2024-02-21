FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised by Analyst

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

