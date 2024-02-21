FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Cut by Zacks Research

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,707,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

