FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Reduced by Analyst (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Dream Industrial REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

