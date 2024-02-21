FY2024 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$1.23.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

