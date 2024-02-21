FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.