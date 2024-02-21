Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.30).

FUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.19) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,900 ($23.92) to GBX 1,685 ($21.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.44) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

FUTR opened at GBX 686.50 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 730.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 789.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £790.85 million, a PE ratio of 731.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,495 ($18.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Future’s payout ratio is 319.15%.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($686,038.28). Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

