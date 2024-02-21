Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Funko accounts for about 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Funko worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,206,130 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,764,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko Stock Performance

Funko stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,312. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

