Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 247,702 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Maximus worth $77,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 243.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,981. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. 13,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,523. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Maximus’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

