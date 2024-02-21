Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,275,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,282. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
