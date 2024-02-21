Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189,098 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $44,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.81. 68,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

